BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals says shareholders and board approve reverse stock split
April 28 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc-
* Wesco Aircraft names Todd Renehan CEO and Alex Murray president and COO; David J. Castagnola retires
* Renehan also has been appointed to board of directors as a class i director
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc sees q2 net sales of $364.6 million
* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - preliminary financial information for fiscal 2017 q2 net income of $17.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $377.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Spectranetics announces election of new chairperson of the board of directors
* United Insurance Holdings - estimated net retained catastrophe losses incurred during Q2 ending June 30, 2017 of about $20 million before income taxes