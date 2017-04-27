BRIEF-Condor begins drilling the Yakamoz 1 exploration well
* Condor Petroleum Inc says Poyraz Ridge Development remains on track to begin gas production in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Wesco International Inc
* Wesco international, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.76
* Q1 sales fell 0.2 percent to $1.77 billion
* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $3.60 to $4.00
* Wesco international inc - reaffirm full-year expectations of sales in range of flat to up 4%
* Wesco international inc - sees fy eps of $3.60 to $4.00 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $1.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.87, revenue view $7.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Condor Petroleum Inc says Poyraz Ridge Development remains on track to begin gas production in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
* Dr Pepper Snapple - issued $400 million senior unsecured notes consisting $100 million aggregate principal amount of 3.430 pct senior notes due 2027 - sec filing