May 29 Wesfarmers Ltd

* ‍announced three senior executive appointments as part of group's leadership transition next financial year.​

* Anthony Gianotti will be next wesfarmers chief financial officer

* ‍Gianotti will be next wesfarmers chief financial officer, succeeding finance director Terry Bowen, who will step down later this year​

* Gianotti will become group's deputy CFO, effective 1 july 2017​

* David Baxby has been appointed managing director of industrials division, effective august 2017

* Michael Schneider, has been promoted to managing director, Bunnings Group, replacing John Gillam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: