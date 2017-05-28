May 29 Wesfarmers Ltd

* ‍announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder​

* total remuneration package opportunity at target is therefore $7.5 million annually

* ‍Goyder's remuneration currently comprises far of $3.5 million and a total remuneration opportunity at target of $10.5 million.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: