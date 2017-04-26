April 27 Wesfarmers Ltd

* headline food and liquor sales for q3 were $7.6 billion, up 1.2 per cent

* comparable food and liquor sales increased 0.3 per cent and comparable food sales increased 0.4 per cent for quarter

* Qtrly total coles sales $9,015 million, up 0.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: