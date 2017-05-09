Egypt's parliament raises minimum income tax threshold
CAIRO, June 19 Egypt's parliament has voted to raise the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($400) a year from 6,500 pounds and gave tax breaks to the first three brackets.
May 10 West Corp:
* West Corporation enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by certain funds affiliated with apollo global management for $23.50 per share in cash
* Proposed transaction has an enterprise value of approximately $5.1 billion, including net debt
* West Corp - following transaction west will become privately held company, shares of West's common stock will no longer be listed on any public market
* West Corp - West board of directors has unanimously approved agreement with apollo funds
* As a condition to transaction, West has agreed to suspend payment of its quarterly dividend, effective immediately
* Concludes broad strategic review process initiated in November 2016
June 19 Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli should reveal more about his finances if he wants his $5 million bail cut to $2 million, a Brooklyn federal judge said Monday, a week before Shkreli is set to face trial on securities fraud charges.
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday his Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.