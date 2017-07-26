BRIEF-West Fraser announces major U.S. acquisition

1 Min Read
July 26 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd
* West Fraser announces major U.S. acquisition
* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Deal for approximately $430 million
* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Intends to finance acquisition with cash on hand, available lines of credit
* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Also intends to finance acquisition with new five-year $200 million credit facility
* West Fraser Timber - Annual synergies of approximately $10 million are anticipated to be achieved within three years as a result of this transaction
* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - To acquire operations of Gilman Companies from Howard Gilman Foundation and other shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: