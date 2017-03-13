March 13 West Fraser Timber Co Ltd:

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Larry Hughes will retire as vice-president, finance and CFO at end of march 2017

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Chris Virostek will become vice-president, finance and CFO upon Hughes' retirement

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Hughes will remain with company until end of June 2017 to assist with transition process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: