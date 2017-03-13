BRIEF-Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
* Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
March 13 West Fraser Timber Co Ltd:
* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Larry Hughes will retire as vice-president, finance and CFO at end of march 2017
* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Chris Virostek will become vice-president, finance and CFO upon Hughes' retirement
* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Hughes will remain with company until end of June 2017 to assist with transition process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .
* Gyrodyne declares $1.00 per share special distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: