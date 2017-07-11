FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-West Fraser Timber says operations temporarily suspended in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Chasm due to wildfire activity
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
The road to Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Environment
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
Sport
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 11, 2017 / 1:12 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-West Fraser Timber says operations temporarily suspended in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Chasm due to wildfire activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - West Fraser Timber Co Ltd

* West Fraser Timber Co - province of british columbia has declared a provincial state of emergency due to wildfire activity in interior region.

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - has temporarily suspended operations in 100 mile house, williams lake and chasm

* Says fire situation in interior of british columbia is volatile and situation is evolving

* West Fraser Timber - in case of our100 mile house mill, staff and community have been evacuated to comply with evacuation orders in surrounding areas

* West Fraser Timber - west fraser is uncertain how long our 100 mile house, williams lake and chasm operations will be suspended

* West Fraser Timber - unable to assess the impact on lumber and plywood production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.