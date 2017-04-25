BRIEF- Nextware announces business and capital alliance with SIVIRA
* Says it forms a business and capital alliance with SIVIRA Inc on June 16
April 25 WEST INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL):
* NEW VOLUME ORDER ON CARD TERMINALS, ORDER VALUE SEK 2.5 MILLION
* DELIVERIES WILL TAKE PLACE DURING Q2 AND Q3 OF 2017
* NEW ORDER COMES FROM OPENSOLUTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it forms a business and capital alliance with SIVIRA Inc on June 16
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21