* West Marine reports fiscal year 2016 net income of $6.5 million, up 44% compared to 2015, 2016 earnings per share of $0.26

* Q4 loss per share $0.39

* Q4 revenue $129.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $128.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 1 to 2 percent

* West Marine Inc says expects pre-tax profits to be up from $11.6 million in 2016 to a range of $13.0 to $16.0 million in 2017

* Qtrly comparable store sales decreased 1.0% versus Q4 2015

* FY2017 revenue view $714.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S