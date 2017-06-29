June 29 West Marine Inc:
* West Marine Inc to be acquired by Monomoy Capital Partners
for $12.97 per share
* West Marine Inc - deal for total equity value of $338
million
* West Marine Inc - company founder and board member, Randy
Repass, has entered into a voting agreement
* West Marine Inc - transaction has been unanimously
approved by West Marine's board of directors
* West Marine - after closing of deal, West Marine will be
privately held and continue to be operated independently by
company's management team
* West Marine - randy Repass and his affiliated entities
agreed to vote shares representing about 20% of company's voting
power in favor of transaction
