April 11 West Mountain Environmental Corp:

* West Mountain Environmental executes letter of intent with Walker McNeil Group of Companies

* West Mountain Environmental - under terms of LOI WMGOC will invest up to CDN$14 million in company with CDN$7.0 million to be invested within next 90 days

* West Mountain Environmental - LOI provides for purchase by WMGOC of 50 million shares of WMT from treasury at $0.05 per share