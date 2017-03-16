March 16 West Mountain Environmental Corp

* West mountain environmental in dispute with chinese customer

* Received notice that a lawsuit had been filed against it by Shanghai Hehui Environmental Technology Co Ltd

* As result a Chinese Court ordered that WMT'S bank accounts be frozen until a hearing is held on March 27, 2017 in Shanghai

* Lawsuit claiming that company has failed to deliver TPS unit in a timeframe that was agreed