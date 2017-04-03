BRIEF-Capital One Financial's May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 pct
* Capital One Financial Corp - May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 percent versus 5.33 percent in April
April 3 West Mountain Environmental Corp :
* West Mountain Environmental - received demand for payment from Jereh Energy Services Corporation for payment in full of amounts owing under bond agreement
* West Mountain Environmental Corp - payment of amounts was due on March 31, 2017
* West Mountain Environmental Corp- WMT continues to review available strategic options with its advisors
* West Mountain Environmental-Jereh notified co that failure to pay outstanding amounts within 5 days will be an event of default under bond agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Capital One Financial Corp - May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 percent versus 5.33 percent in April
* Expects Q2 ASMs of 15,615 million - 15,665 million - SEC filing
* Resource Real Estate Diversified Income Fund reports a 6.28 percent passive stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc as of June 09, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: