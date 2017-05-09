May 8 West Mountain Environmental Corp

* Filing notification from Alberta securities commission

* West mountain - Notified by Asecurities commission it has not filed audited financial statements, related materials for FY 2016 within prescribed timeline

* West mountain - Been informed that continued failure to file these materials on time may result in action including potential issuance of cease trade order

* West mountain - Does not anticipate obtaining financial resources that would allow it to complete these materials over short term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: