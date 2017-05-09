BRIEF-Huntsman enters into 17th amendment to credit agreemen with JPMorgan Chase Bank
* Huntsman Corp says on June 15, co's unit entered into seventeenth amendment to credit agreemen with Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A - sec filing
May 8 West Mountain Environmental Corp
* Filing notification from Alberta securities commission
* West mountain - Notified by Asecurities commission it has not filed audited financial statements, related materials for FY 2016 within prescribed timeline
* West mountain - Been informed that continued failure to file these materials on time may result in action including potential issuance of cease trade order
* West mountain - Does not anticipate obtaining financial resources that would allow it to complete these materials over short term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Enerflex announces strategic acquisition of a US based contract compression business for u$106 million
* Tesla Inc close to agreeing on plan for china production plant - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : https://bloom.bg/2sjAbjP Further company coverage: