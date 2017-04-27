BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc
* West announces first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 sales rose 7.1 percent to $387.7 million
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.66 to $2.78
* Q1 earnings per share $0.81
* Sees fy 2017 sales $1.585 billion to $1.61 billion
* West pharmaceutical services inc - reaffirming full-year 2017 sales and raising reported-diluted eps guidance
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $380.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer