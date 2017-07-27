FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 10:20 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-West Pharmaceutical reports Q2 EPS $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

* West announces second-quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.66 to $2.73

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 sales $397.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $406 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.585 billion to $1.6 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revising full-year 2017 sales and adjusted-diluted EPS guidance

* Full-year 2017 sales guidance is expected to be in a range between $1.585 billion and $1.600 billion

* Sees FY 2017 consolidated gross profit margin (Pct of net sales) 32.7 pct to 33.3 pct

* Sees 2017 capital spending to be up to $150 million, compared to a prior guidance range between $150 million and $175 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.73, revenue view $1.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

