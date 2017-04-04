April 4 Westar Energy Inc

* Westar Energy Inc - On March 29, 2017 received a notice from administrator of Westar Energy, Inc. employees' 401(K) savings plan - SEC Filing

* Westar Energy - Notice said Westar Energy stock fund in plan to be entering blackout period due to pending merger of co with unit of great plains energy

* Westar Energy Inc - Blackout period is expected to commence several days prior to closing of merger, and could last up to 14 days

* Westar Energy Inc - Co is unable to determine closing date of merger and it is therefore unable to determine exact dates for blackout period