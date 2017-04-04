UPDATE 1-Fund started by ex-Corvex, Trian partners shutting down
June 15 Two former partners at hedge funds Corvex Management LP and Trian Management LP are winding down the fund they launched late last year, after making just a few investments.
April 4 Westar Energy Inc
* Westar Energy Inc - On March 29, 2017 received a notice from administrator of Westar Energy, Inc. employees' 401(K) savings plan - SEC Filing
* Westar Energy - Notice said Westar Energy stock fund in plan to be entering blackout period due to pending merger of co with unit of great plains energy
* Westar Energy Inc - Blackout period is expected to commence several days prior to closing of merger, and could last up to 14 days
* Westar Energy Inc - Co is unable to determine closing date of merger and it is therefore unable to determine exact dates for blackout period Source text: [bit.ly/2o6WO9B] Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman.
June 15 The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating some of the ways Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp , one of the largest consulting firms in the world, charges the government for services and accounts for costs, the company said in a filing on Thursday that sent its shares down 12 percent after the bell.