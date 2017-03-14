March 14 Western Digital Corp
* Western Digital announces successful repricing of $2.985
billion of usd term B loans
* Western Digital Corp - new financing is expected to
generate annual cash interest savings of approximately $30
million beginning on march 14, 2017
* Western Digital Corp- new term loans have same remaining
tenor as previous U.S. Dollar-Denominated term B loans and
mature on April 29, 2023
* Western Digital Corp - has priced $2.985 billion of new
U.S. Dollar-Denominated term B-2 loans at an interest rate of
libor + 2.75%
* Western Digital -in connection with the transaction,
western digital settled previous U.S. Dollar-Denominated term
B-1 loans with proceeds of this new loan
