June 26 Western Digital Corp-
* Western Digital updates fourth fiscal quarter outlook and
reiterates guide for calendar year 2017
* Sees Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $2.85
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $12.00
* Sees Q4 revenue about $4.8 billion
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $1.37
* Reiterated its non-gaap earnings forecast of approximately
$12 per share for calendar year 2017
* Sees Q4 non-gaap gross margin of approximately 41%
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.65, revenue view $4.81
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.91 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: