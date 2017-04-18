US STOCKS-Oil drop, weak data weigh on Wall St; Fed move looms
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
April 18 Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Western Energy Services - issued formal demand for payment to Savanna Energy services for payment of termination fee of $20 million related to arrangement dated march 8
* Western Energy Services Corp - Western believes that it is entitled to damages including termination fee provided for under arrangement agreement
* Western Energy Services - if Savanna fails to make payment promptly, co will commence litigation by filing statement of claim against Savanna
* Western Energy Services Corp says Western's demand for payment provides savanna with five business days in which to pay termination fee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
NEW YORK, June 14 Former Nasdaq Inc Chief Executive Robert Greifeld will become chairman of trading firm Virtu Financial Inc's board after the company completes its $1.4 billion takeover of rival KCG Holdings Inc .