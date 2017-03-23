BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $229 mln multifamily K-deal, K-j14
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017
March 22 Western Energy Services Corp
* Western Energy Services Corp announces support agreements with Savanna Energy Services Corp. shareholders
* Says its proposed arrangemen with Savanna Energy Services has gained additional strong support from Savanna shareholders
* Western Energy Services - shareholders holding about 25 pct of outstanding Savanna common shares have executed vote or said they intend to vote in favour of arrangement
* Management expects that additional support for its proposed arrangement will be forthcoming
MEXICO CITY, June 15 Shares in OHL Mexico , a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, jumped 12 percent after market opening on Thursday after the company said on Wednesday it would launch a share buyback, offering 27 pesos per share.
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene