March 22 Western Energy Services Corp

* Western Energy Services Corp announces support agreements with Savanna Energy Services Corp. shareholders

* Says its proposed arrangemen with Savanna Energy Services has gained additional strong support from Savanna shareholders

* Western Energy Services - shareholders holding about 25 pct of outstanding Savanna common shares have executed vote or said they intend to vote in favour of arrangement

* Management expects that additional support for its proposed arrangement will be forthcoming Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: