FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 12 hours
BRIEF-Western Forest Products announced indefinite curtailment of its Somass Sawmill, located in Port Alberni
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 10:17 PM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-Western Forest Products announced indefinite curtailment of its Somass Sawmill, located in Port Alberni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Western Forest Products Inc

* Announced indefinite curtailment of its Somass Sawmill, located in Port Alberni, B.C.

* Western Forest products says ‍somass Sawmill has been temporarily curtailed since February 2017, prior to which it operated on a single shift basis​

* Western Forest Products Inc - ‍Expects to offset lost production from somass by increasing production at its other operations on Vancouver Island​

* Western Forest Products Inc says Western intends to offer voluntary severance to its Somass Sawmill hourly employees

* Western Forest Products Inc - Cost reductions will be delivered through operational consolidation

* Decision to indefinitely curtail operations is in response to lack of log supply to operate mill efficiently

* Western Forest Products - Decision to curtail operations also from uncertainty by duties applied to Canadian Softwood lumber products sold into us Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.