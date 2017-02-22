Feb 22 Western Gas Partners Lp-

* Western GAS announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $1.74

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 total capital expenditures between $900 million and $1.0 billion

* 2017 and 2018 distribution growth targets of 7% to 9% for wes and 12% to 18% for wgp

* Sees FY17 adjusted ebtida between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion