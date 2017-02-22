BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Western Gas Partners Lp-
* Western GAS announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $1.74
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 total capital expenditures between $900 million and $1.0 billion
* 2017 and 2018 distribution growth targets of 7% to 9% for wes and 12% to 18% for wgp
* Sees FY17 adjusted ebtida between $1.0 billion and $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V