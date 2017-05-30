US STOCKS-S&P, Dow hurt by energy, banks; biotech boosts Nasdaq
* Healthcare is top S&P sector gainer, Biotech index up 4 pct
May 30 Western Refining Inc:
* Western Refining Inc announces an open season for proposed conan Crude Oil Gathering Pipeline System
* Open Season began on May 30, 2017 and will conclude on June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signet Jewelers announces appointment of R. Mark Graf to board of directors and retirement of Dale W. Hilpert
* Burcon announces fiscal 2017 results and reviews operations