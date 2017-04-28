BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals says shareholders and board approve reverse stock split
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split
April 28 Western Refining Logistics Lp-
* Board of co's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution for Q1 2017 of $0.4525 per unit
* Distribution represents a 3.4 percent increase over quarterly distribution of $0.4375 per unit paid in march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split
* Spectranetics announces election of new chairperson of the board of directors
* United Insurance Holdings - estimated net retained catastrophe losses incurred during Q2 ending June 30, 2017 of about $20 million before income taxes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: