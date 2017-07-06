MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 6 Western Securities Co Ltd
* Says June net profit at 166.65 million yuan ($24.49 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2trSnGZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8042 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing