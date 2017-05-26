UPDATE 3-Diageo to buy George Clooney's Casamigos tequila for up to $1 bln
* Analysts question if Casamigos can sustain pace of growth (Adds analyst comments, Diageo shares)
May 26 Westernzagros Resources Ltd:
* Westernzagros announces first quarter 2017 operational and financial results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $24 million to $33 million
* Q1 revenue $5.1 million
* Westernzagros Resources -company anticipates average daily productive capacity of sarqala-1 will range from 6,850 to 10,000 bbl/d for remainder of 2017
* Qtrly average realized price of $42.83/bbl
* Westernzagros Resources Ltd qtrly gross oil sales from sarqala field averaged 4,942 bbl/d, of which Westernzagros's net oil sales were 1,333 bbl/d
* Estimates 2017 revenues of $24 to $33 million
* Westernzagros Resources Ltd says company's remaining 2017 capital budget is estimated to be approximately $48 million
* Westernzagros Resources Ltd - assuming average brent price of $50 to $55 per barrel, Westernzagros estimates 2017 revenues of $24 to $33 million
* Westernzagros Resources Ltd says Q1 gross oil sales from sarqala field averaged 4,942 barrels of light oil per day
* Westernzagros Resources -assuming continuous production and payments for year, and average brent price of $50 to $55 per barrel, 2017 revenues of $24 million to $33 million
* Westernzagros Resources Ltd - anticipates that it is fully funded for currently planned activities for next twelve months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Analysts question if Casamigos can sustain pace of growth (Adds analyst comments, Diageo shares)
LONDON, June 22 Saudi Arabian stocks rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, heading for their biggest weekly gain in six years, after the promotion of a reformist Prince Mohammed to the role of crown prince and the prospect of inclusion in MSCI's equity index.
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said on Thursday that Chinese low-cost carrier Ruili Airlines had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 20 of Boeing's 737 MAX airplanes, in a deal worth around $2.2 billion at current list prices.