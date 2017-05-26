May 26 Westernzagros Resources Ltd:

* Westernzagros announces first quarter 2017 operational and financial results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $24 million to $33 million

* Q1 revenue $5.1 million

* Westernzagros Resources -company anticipates average daily productive capacity of sarqala-1 will range from 6,850 to 10,000 bbl/d for remainder of 2017

* Qtrly ‍average realized price of $42.83/bbl​

* Westernzagros Resources Ltd qtrly gross oil sales from sarqala field averaged 4,942 bbl/d, of which Westernzagros's net oil sales were 1,333 bbl/d

* Westernzagros Resources Ltd says company's remaining 2017 capital budget is estimated to be approximately $48 million

