March 15 Westernzagros Resources Ltd:
* Westernzagros announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end
results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $17 million to $22 million
* Westernzagros Resources Ltd - in 2017, company
anticipates average daily productive capacity of sarqala-1 will
range from 4,500 bbl/d to 5,000 bbl/d
* Westernzagros Resources Ltd - qtrly revenue $4.9 million
with an average realized price of $38.37/bbl
* Westernzagros Resources Ltd - sarqala-2 well is
anticipated to spud in q3 of 2017
* Westernzagros Resources Ltd - estimates spending
approximately $35 million in 2017 to operate sarqala production
operations, among others
* Westernzagros Resources - final investment decision on
sarqala-2 well is planned for Q2 with estimated cost net to
company of $25 to $30 million
* Westernzagros Resources- co anticipates it is fully funded
for currently planned activities for next twelve months
(excluding drilling of sarqala-2)
