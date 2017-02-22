BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14
Feb 23 Westfield Corp
* Full-year aifrs net profit after tax attributable $1,366.1 million versus $2,323.5 million
* Fy revenue (including equity accounted revenue of us$675.8 million) down 7.3% to $1,798.4 million
* Group expects to achieve ffo for the 2017 year of between 33.8 and 34.0 cents per security.
* Distribution forecast for the 2017 year is 25.5 cents per security
* Group expects to achieve ffo for 2017 between 33.8 and 34.0 cents per security
* Dividend/distributions for the year ended 31 december 2016 unchanged at 25.10 cents per security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14
TORONTO/MONTREAL, June 16 Marriott International Inc's St. Regis brand is the lead bidder to take over the brand and management rights of a downtown Toronto high-rise bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .