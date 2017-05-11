BRIEF-Blackrock’s Turnill provides comments on disconnect between fed normalization, falling long-term rates
June 19 Blackrock’S chief investment strategist Richard Turnill
May 11 WESTGRUND AG:
* Q1 TOTAL OUTPUT ROSE BY 16.6 PERCENT TO EUR 29.5 MILLION
* Q1 EBIT ROSE BY 36.7 PERCENT TO EUR 13.4 MILLION
* Q1 FFO I AT EUR 6.6 MILLION COMPARABLE TO PRIOR-YEAR LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 Blackrock’S chief investment strategist Richard Turnill
MUMBAI, June 19 Pune, a city in India's western state of Maharashtra, sold $31 million in 10-year bonds on Monday, as cities in Asia's third-largest economy look to tap investors for the first time in a decade to finance infrastructure projects.
June 19 China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd: