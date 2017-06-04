BRIEF-Greenspace Brands reports 63.4 pct reduction in quarterly net loss
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)
June 4 (Reuters) -
* Westinghouse and boilermakers agree to new contract
* Westinghouse- co, boilermakers agreed to new, 3-year contract with international brotherhood of boilermakers, iron shipbuilders, blacksmiths, forgers and helpers in newington
* Westinghouse- agreement is effective june 5, 2017 to may 3, 2020, and ends lockout that began on may 21
* Westinghouse- total of 172 employees will return to work beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, june 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)
HOUSTON, June 21 Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have nots among U.S. shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.