French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
March 29 Westinghouse Electric Company:
* Co, and certain of its subsidiaries and affiliates, filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 of u.s. Bankruptcy code
* Files for chapter 11 protection and secures $800 million in dip financing to fund operations
* Seeking to undertake strategic restructuring as result of some financial, construction challenges in u.s. Ap1000 power plant projects
* Existing letters of credit have been cash collateralized in full, will remain in place; financing to allow for new letters of credit to be issued
* Reached an agreement with each owner of the U.S. AP1000 projects to continue these projects during an initial assessment period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CGG: following agreement with key financial creditors, cgg begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure
BRUSSELS, June 14 European Union regulators should consider the social impact of winding down banks when they apply new liquidation rules that could affect depositors, retail investors and senior bondholders, a German-Italian joint paper said.