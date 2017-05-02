BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
May 2 Westjet Airlines Ltd
* Westjet reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Westjet airlines ltd - q1 2017 results include a pre-tax non-cash adjustment to its maintenance provision of $18.5 million
* Qtrly load factor 83.0% versus 82.1%
* Qtrly total revenues $1,114.3 million versus. $1,031.4 million
* Westjet airlines ltd qtrly rpms 6.393 billion, up 6.8%
* Qtrly rasm (revenue per available seat mile) 14.47 cents versus 14.14 cents
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.50, revenue view c$1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Westjet airlines ltd qtrly casm, excluding fuel and employee profit share 10.27 cents, up 4.2%
* Qtrly asms 7.7 billion versus 7.3 billion
* Qtrly yield 17.43 cents versus. 17.22 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results