April 13 Westjet Airlines Ltd

* Westjet reports March load factor of 84.1 percent

* Westjet Airlines Ltd - revenue passenger miles (rpms), or traffic for March increased 8.7 per cent year-over-year

* March 2017 ASMS 2.68 billion, up 7.4 percent

* Q1 RPMS 6.39 billion, up 6.8 percent

* Westjet Airlines Ltd - Q1 load factor 83.0 percent versus 82.1 percent

* Westjet Airlines Ltd - Q1 load factor 83.0 percent versus 82.1 percent

* Westjet Airlines Ltd - Q1 ASMS 7.699 billion, up 5.6 percent