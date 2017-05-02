May 2 Westlake Chemical Corp:
* Westlake chemical corporation announces first quarter 2017
earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $1.06
* Q1 sales $1.943 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.79 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Westlake Chemical -Olefins segment reported income from
operations of $179.8 million in q1 of 2017, an increase of $30.6
million compared to $149.2 million in Q1 of 2016
* Westlake Chemical Corp- Vinyls segment reported income
from operations of $71.4 million in Q1 of 2017, an increase of
$9.3 million
* Westlake Chemical Corp- "We also remain focused on our
integration activities and are on track to capture significant
synergies in 2017"
