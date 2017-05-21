BRIEF-Ascencio H1 net income falls to 26.6 million euros
* H1 RENTAL INCOME EUR 20.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 22 Westpac Banking Corp
* impact of new major bank tax on Westpac
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget
* Levy is expected to be applied from 1 July 2017, it will impact westpac's full year 2017 financial results
* "given limited detail available to us it is difficult to precisely calculate levy."
* levy is expected to be tax deductible, but will not attract franking credits (australian tax imputation credits).
* Levy would result in a new cost in our second half 2017 of approximately $65 million after tax
* dimension impact of levy for our shareholders, $260 million after tax cost is equivalent to around 8 cents per share
* "westpac has strongly objected to levy on grounds that it is an inefficient tax that targets just five companies"
* announced 0.06 per cent (or 6 basis point) levy would apply to approximately $615 billion of westpac's liabilities
* Westpac banking corp - on an annualised basis, it represents a cost of around $370 million or around $260 million after tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren on Monday urged the Federal Reserve to fire 12 directors who served on Wells Fargo & Co's board during the time thousands of bank employees opened phony accounts in customers' names without permission.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms Greek Banks’ IDRs at RD; Upgrades VRs - Rating Action Report https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899939 LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG), Alpha Bank AE (Alpha), Piraeus Bank S.A. (Piraeus) and Eurobank Ergasias S.A. (Eurobank) at 'Restricted Default' (RD). At the same time the agency has upgra