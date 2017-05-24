May 24 Westrock Co

* Westrock to acquire five facilities from U.S. Corrugated Holdings, Inc.

* Westrock will pay a total consideration of approximately $192 million,

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in year one

* Consideration includes a combination of cash and westrock common stock

* Westrock will acquire five corrugated converting facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana from U.S. Corrugated

* Co will not acquire U.S. Corrugated's Facilities in California, Georgia, And In Ashland, Ohio, nor affiliates in New Jersey And Tennessee