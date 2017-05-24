May 24 Westrock Co
* Westrock to acquire five facilities from U.S. Corrugated
Holdings, Inc.
* Westrock will pay a total consideration of approximately
$192 million,
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in
year one
* Consideration includes a combination of cash and westrock
common stock
* Westrock will acquire five corrugated converting
facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana from U.S.
Corrugated
* Co will not acquire U.S. Corrugated's Facilities in
California, Georgia, And In Ashland, Ohio, nor affiliates in New
Jersey And Tennessee
