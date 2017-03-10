March 10 Weyerhaeuser Co:
* Weyerhaeuser - on March 6, 2017 co entered into a $1.5
billion, five year senior unsecured revolving credit facility
agreement - SEC filing
* Weyerhaeuser Co - senior unsecured revolving credit
facility will expire in march 2022 - SEC filing
* Weyerhaeuser - revolving credit facility agreement
replaces co’s prior $1.0 billion revolving credit facility
agreement, dated as of September 11, 2013
* Weyerhaeuser - prior credit facility agreement would have
expired in Sept 2018, was terminated at effective time of
revolving credit facility agreement
Source text: (bit.ly/2mbSRg4)
