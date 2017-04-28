BRIEF-Alaska Air says Jessie Knight voluntarily resigned from board
* Alaska air group says on june 9, 2017 jessie j. Knight, voluntarily resigned from boards of directors of co and its subsidiaries - sec filing
April 28 Weyerhaeuser Co
* Weyerhaeuser reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 sales $1.7 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22 excluding items
* Anticipates Q2 earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Timberlands segment will be comparable to Q2 of 2016
* Weyerhaeuser expects significantly higher earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Wood Products segment in Q2 compared with Q1
* Anticipates Q2 earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources segment will be comparable to Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alaska air group says on june 9, 2017 jessie j. Knight, voluntarily resigned from boards of directors of co and its subsidiaries - sec filing
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
* Owens corning - on june 8, 2017, owens corning entered into a term loan agreement by co, units - sec filing