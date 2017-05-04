BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings launches company refranchising program
* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned restaurants
May 4 WGL Holdings Inc
* Reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results; updates fiscal year 2017 guidance
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $3.10 to $3.30
* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.87
* Q2 consolidated GAAP earnings per share $2.39
* Q2 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $1.87
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 total operating revenues $841.8 million versus $835.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, June 19 United Parcel Service Inc said on Monday it will levy surcharges on U.S. residential packages during its crucial peak holiday season this year as it seeks to combat the spiraling costs of delivering e-commerce packages.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Deutsche Erdoel AG and Mexican state oil company Pemex made the winning bid for the second shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.