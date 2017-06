March 22 WH Group Ltd

* FY turnover before biological fair value adjustments $ 21,534 million versus $21,209 million a year ago

* final dividend of hk$0.21 per share in respect of year ended december 31, 2016 has been proposed

* FY operating profit was us$1,788 million, an increase of 14.8% over last year Source text:(bit.ly/2o3BGhd) Further company coverage: