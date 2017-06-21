June 21 WH Ireland Group Plc
* Trading update & change of accounting ref date
* First six months of financial year has seen further
significant progression across company
* Both divisions reporting strong momentum both in absolute
terms and also relative to comparative period a year ago
* First half figures will show a significant improvement on
those for previous year
* Corporate and institutional broking division has witnessed
a significant increase in transactional revenue
* Pipeline of new business is at highest that it has been
for several years
* At interim period end our assets under management and
administration had increased to in excess of 3 billion stg
* Remains cautiously optimistic in relation to rest of
period despite obvious headwinds around both UK politics and
economy
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: