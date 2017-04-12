UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 12 WH Smith Plc:
* Interim dividend 14.6 penceper share
* HY total group sales were up 2% at £643m (2016: £633m) with group LFL sales flat.
* H1 group profit before tax 83 million stg versus 80 million stg year ago
* HY group profit from trading operations 1 increased by 5% on prior year to £92m (2016: £88m)
* HY group profit before tax increased by 4% to £83m (2016: £80m).
* H1 travel trading profit 39 million stg versus 35 million stg year ago
* H1 high street trading profit 53 million stg versus 53 million stg year ago
* Has declared an interim dividend of 14.6p per share, a 9% increase on last year
* We are on track to open around 15 new travel units in uk this year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources