April 12 WH Smith Plc:

* Interim dividend 14.6 penceper share

* HY total group sales were up 2% at £643m (2016: £633m) with group LFL sales flat.

* H1 group profit before tax 83 million stg versus 80 million stg year ago

* HY group profit from trading operations 1 increased by 5% on prior year to £92m (2016: £88m)

* HY group profit before tax increased by 4% to £83m (2016: £80m).

* H1 travel trading profit 39 million stg versus 35 million stg year ago

* H1 high street trading profit 53 million stg versus 53 million stg year ago

* Has declared an interim dividend of 14.6p per share, a 9% increase on last year

* We are on track to open around 15 new travel units in uk this year.