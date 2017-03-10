BRIEF-Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz files for seat on P&G'S board - CNBC, citing source Source text: http://cnb.cx/2rE5W3v
March 10 Wheelock And Co Ltd-
* Fy Hong Kong Development Properties contracted sales increased by 71% to HK$22.1 billion
* Fy group profit attributable to equity shareholders was HK$16.29 billion versus hk$14.23 billion
* Total distribution for year 2016 will amount to HK$1.30 per share
* Announces second interim dividend of 85.0 cents per share
* Fy group revenue increased by 5 percent to HK$60.58 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Ltd
* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: