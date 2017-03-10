March 10 Wheelock And Co Ltd-

* Fy Hong Kong Development Properties contracted sales increased by 71% to HK$22.1 billion

* Fy group profit attributable to equity shareholders was HK$16.29 billion versus hk$14.23 billion

* Total distribution for year 2016 will amount to HK$1.30 per share

* Announces second interim dividend of 85.0 cents per share

* Fy group revenue increased by 5 percent to HK$60.58 billion