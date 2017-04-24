UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Whirlpool Corp:
* Whirlpool Corporation reports first-quarter 2017 results and revises full-year guidance
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.01
* Q1 sales $4.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.78 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revises FY GAAP earnings per share view $12.65 to $13.40
* Company continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments in Brazil to be flat
* Says for full-year 2017 now expects GAAP EPS of $12.65 to $13.40 and ongoing business EPS of $14.75 to $15.50.
* In North America, co continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments in U.S. to increase by 4 to 6 percent
* In Europe, Middle East and Africa company now expects full-year 2017 industry unit shipments to be flat to up 2 percent
* FY2017 earnings per share view $15.48, revenue view $21.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says reaffirms FY cash provided by operating activities of $1.7 billion to $1.75 billion and reaffirms free cash flow guidance of $1 billion
* Sees full-year 2017 capital spending of $700 million to $750 million
* In Asia, co continues to expect full-year 2017 industry unit shipments to be flat to up 2 percent
* Says first-quarter ongoing business earnings per diluted share totaled $2.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources