* Whirlpool Corporation's Jeff Fettig to step down as CEO; remains chairman of the board

* Has elected Marc Bitzer, company's current president and chief operating officer, to succeed Fettig as CEO

* Whirlpool Corp says these changes will become effective october 1

* Fettig will continue to serve as chairman of board