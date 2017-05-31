BRIEF-Ampio injects first patient in final pivotal clinical trial for Ampion BLA
May 31 Whirlpool Corp:
* Whirlpool Corp says filing a safeguard petition with U.S. International Trade Commission
* Whirlpool -safeguard action provides remedy for "serious injury" to U.S. Manufacturers of large residential washers caused by surging imports Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Republican ways and means chairman brady says lawmakers still on time to deliver tax reform plan in 2017
SAO PAULO, June 22 Brazilian antitrust regulators have postponed a deadline for ruling on the acquisition of fuel distributor Alesat Combustíveis SA by a unit of larger rival Ultrapar Participações SA for 30 days to Aug 16.