May 2 Whirlpool Corp

* Whirlpool Corporation announces planned acquisition of Yummly

* Whirlpool Corp - terms of acquisition are confidential

* Whirlpool Corp - acquisition will not have a material impact on Whirlpool Corporation's 2017 financial statements

* Whirlpool Corp - as a wholly-owned subsidiary, yummly will continue to operate out of its headquarters in redwood city, california